Burning of excavators: Incredible! frightening!! - Kweku Baako shocked over Defense Minister’s comments

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

There have been mixed reactions to the burning of excavators in the country. Some have raised concerns insisting that the act is unlawful.



Others are all for it saying confiscating the machines has not helped in the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, justifying the burning of the excavators by security personnel at illegal mining sites said: “extraordinary problem which requires extraordinary measures to deal with.”



Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul also says the burning will not stop and that all machines found on the illegal mining sites will be destroyed.



This comment however surprised the managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper; describing it as frightening.



He agrees with a section of the public raising concerns over the act emphasizing that if state actors believe confiscating the machines is not helping in the fight against galamsey, "they should change the law"



"This is frightening...if state actors in the name of the state ignore existing law and preach lawlessness; I'm disappointed" he added during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



