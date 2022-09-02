Burkina Faso warns Ghana over the spillage of Bagre Dam

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The power provider of Burkina Faso, SONABEL, has warned Ghana to take the necessary precautions as it is about to begin the spillage of excess water from the Bagre Dam.



The spillage of the Bagre Dam, which is done every year, causes some serious damage in the northern parts of Ghana, which leads to the loss of lives and properties, including cultivated farmlands.



The Volta River Authority (VRA), which disclosed the decision of its Burkinabe counterpart, indicated that SONABEL’s decision was a result of the unexpected rise in the reservoir water level of the Bagre Dam.



“This is contrary to SONABEL’s earlier notice that the spillage was expected to begin on September 7, 2022. As at August 31, 2022, the sharp rise in the water level stood at 234.88m representing 92.10%.



“The spillage of the Dam will be done at a rate of 355 m3 /s. The volume and rate of the spill is expected to increase as the inflow into the reservoir rises. The level of the spill is higher than the day one spill for 2020 (76.50 m3 /s), 2018 (5 m3 /s), 2016 (148 m3 /s), 2015 (191 m3 /s) 2014 (179 m3 /s),” parts of a statement by VRA which was copied to Ghana read.



“The water levels of the White Volta River and its tributaries are expected to rise with the spill discharge from the Bagre Dam and the surface runoff because of the rainfall. This means that areas along the White Volta River, especially, are at a high risk of flooding,” the statement added.



The VRA further stated that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Upper East Region is putting measures in place to provide relief and accommodation for people who may be affected by the spillage.



It also urged people that are likely to be affected to adhere to notices on the spillage and comply accordingly.



Read the full statement below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/BOG