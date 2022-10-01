Burkina Faso junta accuses France of 'aiding' ousted leader to launch 'counter-offensive'

General News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

The Captain Ibrahim Traore-led military junta in Burkina Faso have dragged France into the September 30 coup that toppled Lt. Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.



According to an October 1, 2022 statement read on national TV, RTB, a member of the new junta, Sous-Lieutenant Jean-Baptiste Kabre, said the former leader of the MPSR - name of the junta, had refused to leave power quietly.



Kabre alleged that Sandaogo Damiba was planning a "counter-offensive" and claimed further that he’s doing this from a French base.



This is the second time that the new military junta has issued a statement, the first being Captain Traore's announcement of the takeover of executive power and deposition of Damiba, barely 10 months after seizing power from democratically elected Christian Roch Marc Kabore.



The junta dissolved the government and the transitional national assembly as well as imposed a curfew and closed all the country's borders.



The overthrow was premised on continued deterioration of the insecurity situation even as terrorists continue to launch deadly raids on security forces and the local population.





Soldiers who took power in Burkina Faso yesterday have appeared on state tv this evening, accuse Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was deposed yesterday, of "planning a counter-offensive", and claim he’s doing this from a French base. pic.twitter.com/TbdvYj5cVo — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) October 1, 2022

