Burgled office and random threats: OSP board chair reveals the danger she faces from her job

Board Chairman of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Linda Ofori-Kwafo says she no more goes on early morning walks for fear of her life.



According to the Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) – the local arm of Transparency International, her life has come under threat as a result of her crusade against corruption.



Her concern stems from some recent experiences including a break-in incident at her office and some threats made on her life.



“Even this office that we are sitting in, they broke in here, came to scatter everything, they didn’t find anything. Obviously, my office was the target. Subsequently, at home, I was going for my morning walk and I had somebody threatening me, I was even surprised where I lived, the person could link me to government,” she told Kofi Abotsi on Asaase Radio’s Townhall Talk.



“He said ‘you have finished spending the corrupt money and you are now going for a walk’. I stopped going for walk for a very long time because of that. The person actually mentioned the name of the President and linked me to it. The person covered his face and they have been monitoring my movement, so we get all these kinds of threats,” she added.



According to her, she has also received threats from pro-government persons who seem to have taken offense in her anti-graft campaign despite her appointment by the government.



“Sometimes they even see you driving any car and they think you are part of the (corrupt) people,” she said. “Some people can stop you and say that, ‘didn’t government appoint you, why do you talk on radio like that, didn’t government appoint you,'” she said.



