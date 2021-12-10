Regional News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region:



Buni residents appeal for telecommunication mast over poor telecommunication

Residents in Buni, a farming community in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region are appealing for the construction of a telecommunication mast in the community.



The appeal by the residents comes at the backdrop of incessant unstable telecommunication networks in the community which is affecting every facet of the community and having a toll on the lives of the people.



According to the residents, they have a challenge accessing major telecommunication networks such as Mobile Telecommunications Networks (MTN), Vodafone Ghana, and TigoAirtel as the community lacks a single telecommunication mast.



They reveal that the community is completely cut off from other communities due to the absence of a stable and strong telecommunication network as they have to rely on masts in Goka and Kokoa which are both four kilometres away.



The residents are therefore making a passionate appeal to the Communications Ministry and telecommunication companies to come to their aid by hooking them onto the telecommunication grid.



Okyere Desmond, a student told GhanaWeb that the unstable telecommunication affected his academic work at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country when examinations, classes, and assignments were exclusively conducted online.



“Making and receiving calls in this community is a headache. I’m a student and I felt the situation during the outbreak of the COVID-19 where we had to do every academic work online”.



The Assembly Member for the area, OKyere Bediako Charles, on his part underscored the importance of telecommunication networks in the current global setting.



He added that making calls and surfing the internet is frustrating and has appealed to the major telecommunication companies to come to their aid by putting up masts in the community.



“One of our major challenges in this community is our network. You can’t make calls; you can’t use the internet because the network is terrible. We are therefore appealing to all the telecommunication companies to come and help the people of Buni”.



