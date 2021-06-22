Bullion vans in Ghana can only deliver bread safely – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Social Commentator, Allotey Jacobs has described makeshift bullion vans used in transporting money and other valuables as only fit for the safe delivery of bread nationwide.



According to him, “the bullion vans used in this country are bread delivery vans and I agree with the former police commander who made this statement. These vans can only be used for delivering pancakes and bread.”



Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s 'Epa Hoa Daben' political talk show, he expressed his shock at why banks and other financial institutions had not contacted the star of Africa, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to produce armoured vehicles for them to transport their money.



“Safo Kantanka can build some of these armoured vans for the banks. I have seen him make armoured vehicles and it is sad that we are not patronising him.”



Allotey Jacobs who agrees that the safety of police officer should be made paramount also backed the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh’s deadline given to banks to acquire bullion vans. “I agree with the IGP and he should make sure these banks meet the deadline.”



A former Commander of the Formed Police Unit, Superintendent Naa Hamza Yakubu has opined, “The vans can only pass for bread delivery because they don’t meet even one inch of the specifications that are required to qualify a vehicle as a bullion van. They don’t meet even one percent and then you put a poor police officer on board and the police administration is looking on aloof.”



His comments come after a police officer escorting a bullion van was shot dead in James Town by armed robbers in Accra.



The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.