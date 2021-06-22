Bullion van robbery: Details of one-week observation for murdered police officer emerge

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

The family of the late General Constable Emmanuel Osei has scheduled his one-week funeral rites celebration for Saturday, June 26, 2021.



The late police officer was one of two persons who were killed by armed robbers last week when they attacked a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra.



According to the one-week observation poster of the police officer sighted by GhanaWeb, the event will be held at the Zion School Park off the Adade road in Kosoa where the family lives.



The late Constable Emmanuel Osei, a police officer with the SWAT Unit of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, June 14, 2021, was on escort duty when the robbers attacked the bullion van.



The officer was shot at close range by the armed robbers who left the scene with his AK-47 service rifle and an undisclosed amount.



The robbers also shot dead a female trader living in the vicinity of the attack while the driver of the attacked vehicle sustained gunshot wounds.



Family of Constable Emmanuel Osei appealed to the Inspector General Police to facilitate justice for their murdered relative when the latter led a delegation to commiserate with them.







