Bullion van robberies: Minority demands probe into shooting of police suspects

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has filed a private members’ motion for a bipartisan probe into circumstances leading to the death of two policemen held as suspects in connection with recent bullion van robberies.



The two suspects who were part of six personnel arrested in connection with the robbery attacks were killed during an exchange of bullets with other suspects.



Speaking to the media in Parliament, Ranking Member for the Committee on Defense and interior, James Agalga argued that the bizarre circumstances under which the two died must be unraveled.



“Officers implicated, some of who are now there are themselves Police officers these are what makes an enquire very, very compelling. We are saddled with the situation where those who are supposed to protect us are themselves engaging in the commission of crime,” he stated.



Mr. Agalga also made reference to the caliber of officers recruited into the security agencies, “it appears we have allowed our security agencies have been infiltrated by rogue elements.”



“Lastly, it is even more compelling, you cannot all the time expect the Police administration to investigate themselves when matters of this nature happen. The Asewase shooting is a classical example when seven souls were lost in the cause of the operation.”