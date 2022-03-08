Bullion van robberies: Four more policemen arrested, five civilians on the run

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police announce arrest of four officers 'complicit' in bullion van robberies



Five civilian suspects on the run



Arrested officers and a civilian to b arraigned before court on March 9th



The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of five suspects believed to be connected with bullion van robberies that happened between 2021 and 2022.



Police had earlier announced the arrest of two officers suspected to be complicit in the robberies. Those two officers have been killed in the recent operation.



A statement dated March 8, 2022; disclosed that police had carried out an intelligence-led field raid at the hideout of the bullion van gang at Borteyman near Ashaiman.



The raid led to the arrest of five suspects, “four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding,” the statement read.



The list of the four officers are as follows:



Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim

Constable Richard Boadu

Constable Rabiu Jambedu

Constable Albert Ofosu

Razak Alhassan the only civilian who was arrested in the raid. The police stated that the five “will be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday, 9th March 2022.”



Death of two earlier police suspects



During the raid, “there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen, No. 58284 Constable reindolph Gyimah Ansah and No. 53549 L/Cpl Stephen Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the Bullion Van Robberies, were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the police hospital, where they were rushed for treatment.”