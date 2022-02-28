Bullhaus presents Vanilla: The next big thing in Ghana music

Music of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Contributor

Talent really abounds in the Ghanaian music industry and the recent surge of individual talents and their music nationwide and worldwide serve as attestation and one of such is Vanilla!



Vanilla is a gifted vocalist and versatile songwriter whose talent cuts across several music genres including Highlife and Afro beats.



Under Bullhaus Entertainment, Vanilla has released some banging tunes over the period including, ‘Medicine’, ‘Sikilite’, ‘Gangsta Love’ and others.



He is now out with another banger, ‘Prayer’ – which is doing well thus far on all streaming platforms.



He aspires not to become just a global superstar and music great, but an ambassador to use his talent to help mitigate challenges faced by minorities globally.



A Geomatic Engineering graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Vanilla grew up listening to Ghanaian music legends, Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba and Ofori Amponsah to name a few and loved their compositions.



Vanilla derives his inspiration from circumstances and happenings around to create and deliver a unique melodic sound.



“Music helps me be myself, it’s my reality. Things I cannot do in real life I do through music. Things I find difficult to say in real life I say through music. Even things I’m not, or wish I were, I’m simply able to live and be,” he says.



A former contestant of TV3’s music reality show, ‘Mentor’, he is currently finalizing his maiden studio album produced by Kwesi Gideon a.k.a Genius Selection with rich and refreshing sounds from the motherland. It promises to take off quite well in Ghana and the rest of Africa.