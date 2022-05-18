Bulgarian Embassy land: Government sets up three-member committee to find amicable solution

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the recommendations of the Sole Inquirer to a find lasting solution to the Bulgarian Embassy land case, government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has set up a three-member Committee to be chaired by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio.



This move comes as an outcome of the meeting between the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria with accreditation to Ghana, H. E. Yanko V. Yordanov and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor on Tuesday, 18th May, 2022.



Addressing the media, Minister for Lands, Abu Jinapor gave an assurance that government and the Ministry are committed in working together to find amicable solutions which will completely put the matter to rest, just as the Sole Inquirer has recommended.



"You will recall that Justice Retired Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta recommended that I use my good office to find an amicable solution to this issue and this is what has culminated to this meeting with the Bulgarian Ambassador"



The Minister said the meeting has further strengthened the already long standing and cordial relationship between the two countries and hoped that a more far reaching outcome will evolve from the encounter.



"I look foward to building a relationship that goes way beyond the land matters into discussing bigger issues," he added.



The sector minister however expressed his profound gratitude to the Envoy for his leadership, sense of solidarity and corporation and on behalf of the Government and people of Bulgaria the Minister also thanked the President for showing tremendous skill and diplomacy in his leadership and his involvement in dealing with the matter.



He assured the Envoy that the desire of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in solving the matter is one that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, will follow through to the latter.



The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Yanko Yordanov in his initial comment thanked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the President of the Republic for their personal intervention and commitment in resolving the impasse between the Bulgarian Embassy and the Private Developer.



"Bulgaria is thankful to each and every Ghanaian institution, Parliament and especially the Presidency and I'm very hopeful that with the support of these institutions, we will find a lasting solution to this"



H.E Yordanov also assured the Minister that people affected in the Bulgarian Embassy demolition and to an extent, Bulgaria, understand that the Government of Ghana had no involvement in the demolition exercise and therefore should be rest assured that the situation will not mar the 60 years of relations between the two countries.



The three-member Committee will include Mr. Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa, Technical Director for Lands at the Ministry and a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as members.