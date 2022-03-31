Bulgarian Embassy demolition: Akufo-Addo missed opportunity to assure diplomatic community – Okudzeta Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has bemoaned the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address some diplomatic issues during his recent State of the Nation Address.



According to the North Tongu MP, the president failed to assure the international community of Ghana’s commitment to uphold the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Diplomatic Relations.



“It is regrettable that President Akufo-Addo missed an opportunity during his Message on the State of the Nation to assure the diplomatic community who were well represented in Parliament yesterday that recent violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961; characterized by the condemnable demolishing of Nigerian High Commission properties and the Bulgarian Embassy will not recur under his watch,” he said.



The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra was demolished by the private developer in 2017.



Similarly, Nigeria’s Embassy in 2020 was encroached by some persons who demolished a building which was under construction.



According to Mr Ablakwa, the deadline for an investigation instituted into the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy has passed without any formal communication about the investigation.







“Let me remind government that the Sole Inquirer on the Bulgarian Embassy demolishing investigations, Justice Retired Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta was given 7 days from the 18th of March, 2022 to conclude his work and report to the Lands Minister. It’s been 14 days since and there has been no formal communication to the Ghanaian people and the international community on the status of investigations,” he added.



While urging government to exhibit commitment in handling the matter, the North Tongu MP who has alleged an appointee of the president to be behind the demolition wondered why Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah remains at post as Commissioner of the National Development Planning Commission.





“Meanwhile, demolishing man Dr. Yaw Adu Ampomah remains at post at the NDPC. The Akufo-Addo Administration must exhibit more seriousness and a sense of urgency in such grave matters,” he wrote.







