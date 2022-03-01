Bulgaria extends hand to Ghanaian students affected by Russia-Ukraine crisis

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Yanko Yordanov, Honorary Consul of Bulgaria to Ghana, Nicolas van Staalduinen and the Bulgarian Minister of Education, Nikolay Denkov, have teamed up to find openings in Bulgarian universities for Ghanaian students stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



Nicolas van Staalduinen, in a statement to GhanaWeb on March 1, 2022, said the initiative is aimed at mitigating the interruption in the education of Ghanaian students in Ukraine by moving them directly to Bulgarian universities and not returning to Ghana.



Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Presidency have been informed of the initiative which is yet to take effect, the statement added.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said at a press conference in Accra on February 27, 2022, that the government with the assistance of some European countries bordering Ukraine has evacuated a number of Ghanaians to safe zones with several others being processed for evacuation.



She said “as at 12:00 hrs GMT today (27 February), information gathered was that about 460 students have left Ukraine en route to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. The students will be received by officials of our diplomatic missions, honorary consuls, and officials of the Ghana students’ associations.”



Botchwey said out of the number, 24 have already arrived in Bucharest, Romania, and are being assisted by Ghanaian officials on the ground with plane tickets to Accra while 48 are being processed at a holding area with another 60 going through the border formalities.



She also disclosed that an additional 38 Ghanaians have been aided to cross the Ukrainian border into Poland and will be processed to come to Ghana indicating that another batch of 85 Ghanaians is being assisted by the Ghanaian Embassy in Moscow to cross into Russia for onward evacuation.



She said the government has also put in place the necessary package to facilitate transportation, accommodation, feeding, and medical support to ease any burden on Ghanaians who are being evacuated to safety.



The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) had maintained that evacuating Ghanaian students from Ukraine is the single most effective response to the conflict.