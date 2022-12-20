Bukom Banku granted GH¢50,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: GNA

Braimah Isaac Kamoko, a.k.a. Bukom Banku, a Ghanaian professional boxer, has been granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.



Bukom Banku is before the court on a charge of abetment of crime.



He is said to have abetted with one Prosper Quaye to cause harm to one Ismael Quaye at Bukom in the Greater Accra Region.



Bukom Banku’s son, Mustapha Kamoko, who was facing the charge of causing damage, has also been granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.



Bukom Banku, 50, and his son Mustapha Kamoko, pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, a relieving Judge, said the sureties should be civil servants within the jurisdiction.



The matter has been adjourned to January 10, 2023.