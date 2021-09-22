Buipewura cautions youth and supporters of contenders of MMDCE’s to remain calm

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja and Vice-PresidentoftheGonjaTraditionalCouncil, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has cautioned the teaming youth and supporters of the various contenders for Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCE’s) in the Savannah Region to remain calm and resolute and not to take the laws into their own hands but rather reflect on working with the nominees to bring the necessary development they so many desires.



A statement issued on behalf of Buipewura Jinapor (II) by his Public Relations Officer Mr Prince Gbanso on 21st September, 2021 said,



“As a young region with abundant potentials to excel among others, I wish to appeal to the good people of Savannah to accept and refrain from acts that has the tendency of bringing our region’s name into disrepute because the peace, unity and development of Savannah supersede the interest of any individual”.



The Vice-President of the Gonja Traditional Council said it is his fervent wish, hope and prayer that the M/DCE’s will work gently and diligently to justify the confidence reposed in them.”



Buipewura Jinapor (II) conveyed to all Savannah MDCEs nominees his warmest and heartfelt congratulations on their well-deserved elevation to the status of MMDCEs in the newly created region.



The Buipewura said; “The Chiefdom institution in the Savannah Region is overjoyed with your appointments to serve your respective Districts and municipalities in the region and Ghana and there is no doubt about the fact that, your presence at the offices will serve as a catalyst that will bring progressive decisions and actions in the interest of the people of Savannah and Ghana at large”.



He added that; “The president of the Republic of Ghana has the constitutional legitimacy to appoint people who he deems fit to man the various portfolios and he has exercised it in accordance with rule of law and so I wish to remind appointees of the region to reunite and put all contenders hands on deck for the development of the region”.