Buipe car snatching gang convicted

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Six arrested for car snatching at Buipe



Victims identify his car taken by snatchers in August 2021



Sixth accused in car snatching trial pleads not guilty



Five out of the six-member car snatching syndicate arrested by police in Tamale last Sunday have been convicted on their own plea.



A Tamale Circuit Court presided by Mr Alexandra Oworae has deferred their sentencing to Friday, January 28, 2022.



The suspects, Yussif Mustapha, 23; Ibrahim Issah, 27; Seram Addo, 34; Adjei Benjamin, 23, and Vivor Christopher, 27, were charged with five counts of conspiracy to rob, robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority and possession of police and military accoutrements.



Meanwhile, the sixth accused person, Alhassan Mohammed, 29, a teacher who is said to be an informant to the robbery gang, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The court has thus ordered him to be remanded into prison for a reappearance on February 9, 2022.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the court has also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of three other suspects said to have been supplying the accused persons with arms and ammunition.



The gang of six believed to be members of a carjacking syndicate operating in the Tamale area were arrested for snatching a car from its owner at Joshegu, a suburb of Tamale, last Sunday.



The suspects were leaving the Northern region towards Accra with the stolen car but were intercepted by a police patrol team at Sawaba, near Buipe in the Savannah region.



Police, upon the arrests of the suspects, retrieved items such as a G3 rifle with a magazine loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, a pistol, a pair of gloves, a military cap, two military scarfs, a catapult, a coil of sellotape and military ID cards from the suspects.



Mustapha Yussif, who was in military uniform, named a source that provided them with guns and ammunition.



The police then proceeded to a house and retrieved a G3 rifle fitted with a magazine loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition.



A victim, according to the police, later came forward to identify one of two cars also retrieved from the suspects as his own.



According to the victim, the Toyota Camry was snatched from him in August 2021 on the Tamale-Nanton road.



The police later picked up the sixth suspect, a teacher of Kanvile R/C Primary School who is said to be an informant to the gang at a hideout.