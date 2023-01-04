Buipe Bridge will not be closed – Roads ministry disclaims fake statement

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has disclaimed a statement announcing a planned closure of the Buipe Bridge in the Northern Region.



According to the Ministry, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has issued no such directive as purported by a supposed statement.



“The Attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways has been drawn to a publication making rounds on social media that 'The Ghana Highways Authority will from Friday close the Buipe Bridge in the Northern Region to vehicular traffic for emergency repair works to be carried out on the bridge.'



“A portion of the publication, which alleged that the Minister signed and issued the statement, further asserted that 'The bridge, which will be opened on March 8, will again be closed the next day between the hours of 2:00 pm to 6:00 am on March, 10. Only vehicles weighing 20 tons will be allowed to cross the bridge between the period'.”



While urging members of the public to disregard the said statement and its contents, the ministry emphasised that the bridge will not be closed.



“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that Minister has not signed or issued any statement to that effect."



“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to assure the public that the Buipe bridge will not be closed as alluded to in the said publication,” the statement added.







