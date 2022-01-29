Buipe Armed robbery: Burma Camp Defence Intel soldier, 4 others jailed

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Mustapha Mohammed, a Burma Camp Defence Intelligence officer who led a group of 4 other armed robbers in the Buipe area has been convicted and awaiting his jail time in a few hours, MyNewsGh.com has filed from the Tamale Circuit Court.



MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that indeed Mustapha Mohammed was stationed at Burma Camp as an officer of Defense Intelligence of the Ghana Armed Forces. This is contrary to the impression created by the military that he was a civilian who bought the uniforms from the open market.



The Tamale Circuit court presided by Mr Alexandra Oworae will any moment from now announce the duration of the sentence for the robbers after they pled guilty in the record-time trial.



This comes after the Ghana Armed Forces refuted claims that there was a military officer involved in the robbery incident, which occurred at Buipe in Tamale where Mustapha in full military uniform was arrested with accomplices for snatching a 2012 Toyota Camry vehicle from its owner at gunpoint.



The police also retrieved a G3 rifle and a pistol, military uniforms, and voter ID cards.



Acting Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy La- Anyane has not publicly spoken on the matter after the initial release was exposed.