Builsa women celebrate overwhelming endorsement of MCE

Politics of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: GNA

Women of Builsa in Sandema, the capital of the Builsa North Municipality in the Upper East Region, have welcomed the overwhelming endorsement of the President’s nominee, Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, with drumming and dancing.



Madam Anaab had 100 percent endorsement from all 42 Assembly Members present to be confirmed as the first woman Chief Executive of the Builsa North Municipality.



The women, some of whom were clad in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) colours, sang and danced to local music from traditional drummers at the Municipal Assembly and went on procession on some principal streets of the Sandema Township.



Some of them told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were confident of excellent performance by the MCE, whom they described as a mother, to meet their needs as women.



Madam Valeria Abakisi, one of the women, said: “We expect a lot from her, over the years we have had men leading the Assembly with lots of shortcomings, so we are expecting her to make a difference in all aspects.”



She said poverty alleviation, infrastructural development, better health care delivery, social interventions among other things were the concerns of residents in the Municipality and was hopeful that the MCE would work to resolve those concerns.



Madam Abakisi said: “The women in Builsa North Municipality are going to stand by her, we are going to come out fully to support her. Much as we are willing to support her, we expect the men to also rally behind her to succeed.”



“She needs our collective support as people of Buluk to succeed,” she said and called on residents to desist from exerting unnecessary pressure on her through their demands and allow her the peace of mind to effectively discharge her duties.



Madam Alice Apam Akalachiba, the Assemblywoman for the Bachongsa Electoral Area, said: “I am very happy that a colleague woman has been endorsed to lead the Municipality.”



She said Madam Anaab’s endorsement had paved the way for women to take up leadership roles and bring to bear their expertise for the development of the area.



Madam Akalachiba called on the MCE to ensure that job opportunities were created for women in the area to support their families.



She advised young women to work hard and aspire for higher positions to help fast-track the development of the community.



Of the 15 Municipal and District Chief Executives nominated by President Akufo-Addo for confirmation in the Region, three are females.



Madam Anaab replaces David Amoabil Afoko, and Madam Rita Atanga takes over from Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga as Bongo District Chief Executive, while Madam Agnes Anamoo, the Nabdam District Chief Executive, was re-nominated.