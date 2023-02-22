Builsa South: Consultant rejects DCE’s directive for relocation of projects

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Project Consultancy Firm in the Builsa South District, FASOTA Limited has rejected a directive from the Builsa South District Assembly to relocate some projects to a different location.



According to the company, the projects in question are from GETFund hence they cannot carry out the Assembly’s orders without approval from GETFund.



“Details of your letter indicate that the assembly has taken the unilateral decision to relocate the two proposed school blocks of the GETFund emergency projects, from Doninga D/A primary school and Wiesi D/A primary school to Naadema and Tuedema communities respectively without approval from GETFund.



“As Supervising Consultants, we would like to advise that the project blocks cannot be relocated without approval from GETFund, the funding agency. Without such approval, we will not be able to certify payments on the project,” Aletter signed by Director of FASOTA Limited, Dr. Sarfo Mensah explained.



He continued: “As per contractual arrangements and earlier information relayed to the Works Engineer of the Assembly, please note also that, the site possession and commencement meetings at an approved project site, should necessarily be held with the Supervising Consultant’s representation and technical guidance.”



