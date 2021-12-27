Builsa North Municipality soon to be hooked to the National Grid – MCE

Regional News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Builsa North Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region has advanced plans to procure low-tension electric poles for extension of electricity to all homes, and institutions as well as improve street lighting works in the Municipality.



To this effect, the Assembly has received streetlight bulbs for the replacement of old ones and installation of new street lights at vantage points in major towns within the Municipality.



Madam Vida Akatagriwen Anaab, MCE, made this known in her speech at the first ordinary session of the Municipal Assembly, where members deliberated on issues of concern of the assembly and continuous development of people of the area.



The MCE said efforts were underway to connect communities without lights to the national grid and gave the assurance that “I will personally make follow-ups to make sure that all communities in the Municipality are connected to the national grid soon.”



She encouraged Assembly Members to always engage and lobby for development projects to their respective electoral areas in a more diplomatic manner and stressed that her office was open to all Assembly Members, irrespective of their political affiliations.



Madam Anaab indicated that the Assembly met all the performance indicators, and had a pass mark of 87 per cent after the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development published its findings on the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT).



“This will translate into getting a lot of development projects in our Annual Action Plan and Composite Budget of which you are yet to approve.

“Besides, we will also benefit from the capacity building allocation to support us in our quest for staff training and development,” the first female MCE of Buluk told the Assembly Members.



On health, Madam Anaab said the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to linger around as the virus continued to mutate and noted that December was set aside by His Excellency the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to vaccinate all citizens.



She called on Assembly Members to rally behind the government and help sensitize community members to get vaccinated and reiterated that the vaccines were not harmful “Government had spent a lot of resources to purchase these vaccines to protect lives of ordinary citizens,” She Stated.



“It is incumbent on every member of the house to dismiss myths surrounding the vaccines, and support the course of President Akufo-Addo in the fight against the virus,” the MCE said.



She said the Municipality was relatively calm and peaceful over the period and commended residents for embracing peace, and the show of unity of purpose at the just ended Feok festival by the Chiefs and people of Buluk.



Despite the peace in the area over the period, the MCE noted that there were some minor security issues including burglary in some communities within the Municipality which in recent times were brought under control by the Municipal Police Command.



Madam Anaab further told the Assembly Members that she was aware of the many development projects at various levels of completion within the Municipality, and said she would facilitate the completion of all ongoing projects, especially those under the direct control of the Assembly.