Building a strong country relies on a strong family – Dr Ishmael Norman

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Relationship and security expert Dr Ishmael Norman has underscored the importance of family as a key element in nation building.



According to him, the family provides the most fundamental and quintessential nutrient needed for the growth of society and country.



He, therefore has advised the Ghanaian society to pay particular attention to the family system and nourish it in way that enables it shape the future of children.



“The whole point is to build a strong community that will lead to a stronger country but it all depends on the family.”



Dr Norman made this revelation during the launch of his book “Family Values for Modern Couples” on Thursday, August 5, 2021.



Detailing the inspiration behind the book, Dr Norman said that he felt compelled to write the book which is filled with nuggets of wisdom on marriage issues to serve as a guide for couples, especially during the COVID-19 period.



He stated that though the idea of writing the book was birthed before the pandemic, the period has made him realize the importance of family as a support system and thought it wise to share his experience and expertise with others.



“I was looking at the situation going on in the country and a lot of things that is going on I look back at the family. I started this project in 2017 and in fact there was a little bit of reluctance but with Covid-19 and its related stress on a lot of families, I felt the need to write this because my family was having a good time even under stressful condition,” he said.



Dr Norman also advised couples to explore all available means of resolving their issues amicably instead of resorting to third parties.



He expressed that issues of marriage must stay between the couples and that there should be commitment from both sides to amicably solve issues.



Whiles advising couples to commit to the success of their marriage, Dr Norman urged people not to be afraid of walking when the marriage gets to a stage of irreparability.









Justice Atuguba (retd)



The retired Supreme Court justice described the book as a ‘manual’ for all marriage couples and must be in the homes of all Ghanaian couples.



He noted that the book will equip couples with the knowledge and spiritual fortification against evils and other challenges in their household.

He gave the book a high recommendation rate and stressed that marriage unions must be a reflection of the Bible.



COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah



The now head of the Police Intelligence Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau urged Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of keeping relationships and not only reigniting them in times of trouble.



She assured that she will ensure the stuffing of the various police libraries with copies of the book to ensure that personnel of Ghana Police Service do not lose out on the wisdom shared by Dr Norman in his book.



The first copy of the book was purchased by COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah for GHC2000. Justice Atuguba (retired) also purchased a copy at GHC2000. Lawyer Philip Addison purchased a copy at GHC1000.



Dr Norman announced that the book is available at various bookstores for a moderate fee of GHC100 per copy.