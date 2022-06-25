Building Cathedral whilst citizens die of hunger, flood exposes government insensitivity – Kojo Bonsu

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, has described as ill-advised, the Akufo-Addo administration’s quest to build a national cathedral in the midst of glaring national issues as needless and a misguided priority.



Mr. Bonsu made these statements Thursday, June 23, 2022, on Adom FM monitored by Angelonline.com.gh.



The former MD for Ghana Oil Company Ltd, Goil who is credited with the rebranding and rejuvenation of the business expressed sincere concern that there are currently a plethora of issues facing the nation including the high cost of living, lack of funds for the payment of salaried workers, severe challenges with the school feeding programme, constant fuel price hikes, perineal flooding and a host of other disturbing issues of major concern.



“We have hundreds of schools under trees, a lack of potable drinking water in many communities, lack of textbooks for school children, deplorable road networks and a looming fuel shortage.



"Any serious manager of this economy would clearly be able to discern what priority areas need addressing with our scarce funds” This is clearly the character of a highly insensitive government” he said passionately.



Mr. Kojo Bonsu who has hinted that when the official nomination process of the NDC starts, he would avail himself for service in the highest office of the land, charged that Akufo Addo and his government must be responsible for the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian.



He said spending a whopping USD$100m to build a Cathedral is a bad decision for scarce resources that could be channeled into solving any of the pressing issues aforementioned.



Responding to what happens should the NDC delegates decide to vote for someone else as the party’s flagbearer, the former National Sports Authority (NSA) Director stated in clear language without any ambiguities that the Akufo-Addo led NPP government had failed with distinction and therefore whether or not the NDC decides to endorse him as the next presidential candidate or not, he, Kojo Bonsu would lead the front to unite and rally the support of all including every well-meaning Ghanaian to battle out the insensitive, most corrupt and abysmally performing government.



“This presidential candidate race is far from a fight, but an exercise in our democratic philosophy, just as we respect the expression of another party members’ opinion.



"As our name National Democratic Congress connotes, we believe in the existence and practice of democracy.



"Indeed should the NDC elect me as the presidential candidate, I am bringing on board a new kind of leadership where discipline, job creation and working institutional systems will thrive.”



“Ghana needs us to secure victory from the NPP in 2024 and this is the bottom line. I am a unifier and a mobilizer. My track records speak for themselves and we are determined to change this rapid decline of our state created by this most incompetent government” he explained.



Mr Kojo Bonsu is one of the oldest serving members of the NDC with several years of a positive working experience and cordial relationship with the late former president H.E J.J Rawlings as far back as the PNDC era.



He is known to be part of the founding members of the party who was present and contributed to the design of the NDC party’s current logo.