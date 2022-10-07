Build underground tanks to store flood waters – Sewerage System expert to govt

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

A UK-based Ghanaian sewerage system expert Enerst Kwaku Kobea, has urged the government to build underground storage tanks to store volumes of flood water that wreaks havoc whenever it rains.



His call comes after scores of residents in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been displaced with several others trapped in their homes as Ashalaja, Weija, Oblogo and Tetegu areas flood.



The residents have described it as a crisis situation as many homes have nearly been submerged. Some have had to use canoes to avoid drowning. They describe the situation as a crisis.



According to them, the flood is a result of an overflow of the Weija dam.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Enerst Kwaku Kobea, said the construction of underground tanks is the way to go in ending the perennial flooding, especially in the country’s capital.



He added that the government must find the funds to construct the underground tanks and sewerage system to conserve water for reuse when it rains heavily.



“This same system can also supply potable water to the citizenry. Underground tanks will have to be built because our land in Ghana is solid, we can dig 20 feet down, and 20 feet up so that the water that is spilled which wreaks will all go into that huge tanks. We can also build an underground sewerage system so that rain that falls in Takoradi, Cape Coast etcetera can be diverted to the Weija Dam so that the dam will be the main water supply for Ghana.



“This should be simple for the government to do to avert the loss of lives and property when it rains. Government should not give excuses but find the funds to construct these underground tanks which are very important.”



