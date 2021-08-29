Build the country, not your parties - Krontihene of Sunyani charges politicians

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem, the Krontihene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, has questioned what the real intentions of our politicians are; to build this country or to build their own political parties.



He said there seems to be a trend where they are showing more interest in the development of their parties than they are in the overall well-being of Ghana, reports graphic.com.gh.



“Those political parties coming into power are building their parties instead of the nation. They want the political parties to sustain instead of sustaining the country,” he said.



The chief explained that the system where political party executives wield so much power so much that they can cause, for instance, the transfer of a police commander because they feel unsatisfied with his work, is a great worry for the development of the nation.



He has therefore advised that politicians think more about the future of the country than merely making their own political parties, and the people in them better.



“What country are we building? Are we building political parties or we are building a nation? We need to build a nation which can stand the test of time,” he stressed.



Oboaman Boamponsem has also charged his colleague chiefs across the country to capitalize on their authority in their respective communities and help build this nation.



“Chiefs should have the traditional will to lead the country in its quest for environmental cleanliness because nobody votes for us.



“If the politicians are not having the political will the traditional rulers have the traditional will to do whatever they need to do to help the progress of the country,” he stated.



