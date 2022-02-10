Build consensus to pass E-Levy – Asabee appeals to Minority

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

The former Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng (ASABEE) has appealed to minority Members of Parliament to put all partisan interest behind them and build consensus to pass the e-levy to help increase revenue for economic development of the country.



Speaking in an interview on Oman FM’s ‘National agenda’, Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng said the devastating effects of COVID-19, calls for innovative approach to generate revenue especially in developing countries to help reduce budget deficit for development.



He therefore appealed to the opposition NDC especially minority leadership in parliament to see this in the broader context of development of the nation rather than a political ping-pong.



He appealed to the minority to resist the temptation of partisanship that have the tendency to delay the passage of the e-levy.



COVID-19 DISCOMFORT:



He stated “COVID-19 has brought in its wake a lot of non-budgeted costs and untold hardship to several countries. It is so serious that some countries have slided into economic recession”.



He noted that, ‘All countries have been affected, not only Ghanaians, we therefore have to be innovative in asking everyone to chip in like we do in church projects”.



“A lot of economic activities are now conducted through digitalisation and the government has to consider widening the net via that avenue”, Mr Boateng posited.



He said, ‘look at how phone has now become so valuable for everyone and, every little contribution by all of us is important in resolving our problem’.



“The government needs the resources, it is not an NPP matter but the e-levy, is for the state’s development’’, the aspiring NPP Chairman intimated.



APPEAL:



Asabee, again, appealed to the rich people to pay a bit more from their accumulated wealth in bailing the country out of this revenue gap.



His interview comes in the wake of some reactions expressed by sections of Ghanaians on the introduction of the e-levy aimed at widening the tax net to increase government revenue especially in the informal sector.



There are fears by the minority MPs and the opposition NDC that the proposed e-levy charge of 1.75% of value of transactions if implemented will inflict hardship on poor Ghanaians resulting in the delay of the passage of the e-levy since the bill was laid before parliament in November, 2021.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng who is an aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also urged members of the NPP to exercise some level of restraint as government officials continue to engage the minority MPs and the leadership of the NDC on the matter.



OBSERVATIONS:



He observed “it looks like there are some difficulties on the part of we the NPP members ourselves due to some challenges. Some of us also have not really understood what this whole e-levy is about. Therefore, any deductions from momo transhers will definitely make them feel uncomfortable’’.



He continued, “I am appealing to our Party people to be calm. It is our own government. Of course, let’s offer constructive criticisms but let’s also trust that what our government is doing is in the national interest”.



According to him, the communication tax which was introduced years ago received a lot of backlash from the general public until it was later understood and accepted likewise the introduction of VAT.



So you see how the communications tax has played a major role in the country’s development, we will appeal to the NDC to understand as we keep engaging all the stakeholders.



IMPORTANCE OF E-LEVY:



The service providers have even reduced theirs to about 25% though there is more room for improvement.



Asabee indicated government is to continuing its efforts to get the Minister of Finance and all government officials, especially CEOs of State Entities, to intensify efforts of efficiently managing the country’s purse and adhere to targets set for them.