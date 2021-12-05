Build consensus and stop unprofessional conduct - MPs told

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

A lecturer at University of Ghana, Dr. Julius Kattah, has asked the Minority and Majority caucuses to build consensus.



He said parliament is the heart of governance and if the House cannot build a consensus-oriented building, then the country will not develop.



He opined that both sides of the House must look at the concerns of Ghanaians and how to equitably distribute the resources for citizens.



The brouhaha that has characterized the debate around the 2022 budget he noted has not been the best.



To him, the Majority must not have their way when the Minority has raised genuine concerns that need to be addressed.



He said the Majority must give room for opposing views to ensure accountability, transparency, efficiency, equitable rule of law, responsiveness, and efficiency.



Dr. Kattah who is also a policy analyst and a Public Speaker, who speaks on issues concerning Economics, Political-Economic Issues, and National Development said both sides must not take entrenched positions.



He, therefore, wants the House to put their personal and political interests aside and think of Ghanaians before reaching a possible outcome.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 86.5Fm, he said the MPs are parliament to serve the interests of their constituents and not themselves



For this reason, he wants them to be circumspect in what they do.