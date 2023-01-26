Build Ghana's education on handicraft – IFES urges government

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Research Fellow at the Institute for Education Studies (IFES), Dr. Barnabas Addai Amanfo has urged government to build Ghana's education on handicrafts.



This according to the Senior lecturer at Valley View University will develop the creative ability of students and improve the quality of human resources in the country.



"Ideally, education in the country must be hinged on handicraft, and so I am expecting Ghana as a country to come out with reforms in the education sector that will ensure students are equipped with life skills right from the basic school."



Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Dr. Amanfo emphasizes the need for Ghana to make handicraft one of the major career pathways for students in the country.



"For every education system to be up to par, it must be founded in three major principles, that is, the students after completing school must be able to be matured in mind, be well taught in good morals and attitude and lastly be handy and skillful enough to create something from the development of the country".



Dr Amanfo expressed worry over how the country tends to rather focus on grammar instead of technical and skill training in schools.



He has therefore appealed to authorities in the education sector to include handicrafts in the new curriculum for basic and senior high schools.