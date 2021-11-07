Bugya D/A JHS school cries for support to roof a partly ripped off building

Regional News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



Bugya D/A Junior High School in the North-East Region is in dire need of support as sections of the Junior High School(JHS) block have been ripped off by a rainstorm.



The population of the JHS is about 113 and has been serving about five communities in the area, including Bugya, Takura yili, Pianoba, Buga pala, and Buga Kura.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Sulei Tia, the Parent and Teacher Association Chairman (PTA) of the school said it's been a year now since some parts of the school building were ripped off but due to financial constraints, they have not been able to roof it.



According to him, several letters have been written to the Walewale Municipal Assembly for assistance but were told the Assembly was financially handicapped to undertake such a project.



He noted that the GES of the area was not left in the dark either but have so far chosen to remain silent since they were informed about the situation.



Mr. Sulei explained that the situation is hindering academic activities as they are unable to hold classes any time it rains.



“Anytime it is threatening to rain, the students will refuse to go to school saying they won't go and have themselves drenched by the rain."



Mr. Sulei believes teaching and learning can not be successful until there is a conducive environment for both students and the teachers to study in.



Speaking to Ibrahim, a resident and an old student of the school similarly lamented that the situation is dragging the school backward and however appealed to authorities to step in and find a solution to the problem.



Mr. Sulei on behalf of the PTA called on the MCE of the area, Arimiyaw Somo Lamtey Basetaali, the member of Parliament of the area, Hajia Lariba Abudu, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, NGOs, philanthropists, to come to their aid.