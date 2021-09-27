Bueman SHS Headmaster receives citation for good administrative style

Regional News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Edison Tetteh Adzigodie, Headmaster of the Bueman Senior High School (BUSEC), has received a citation for good administrative style since becoming the Head of the School.



The citation also recognises the improved academic performances and disciplined students' behaviours under the leadership of the headmaster.



Vo-Naa Abarika Attah (Regent of Bimbilla Naa Abarika Attah II), in collaboration with his elders presented the citation during a ceremony held at the School in Jasikan.



The regent noted that during the early '50s, the good people of Bimbilla used to trade with the people of Jasikan which was very good.



"History tells us that our ancestors used to buy weapons from the people of Alavanyo and today it is not for business but for educational purposes."



He said a number of Nanumbas including one Mr. Adam Adu Marshal, the former Principal of Bimbilla E. P. Training College among others had benefited from the educational purpose.



Vo-Naa Abarika Attah said their benefit had inspired many Nanumbas who were intellectuals today.



"We wish to state that, we have no doubt that our children who are

in Bueman Senior High School will be intellectuals in the days ahead and we also wish to send more students to the school."



He said they had also conferred an honorary title "MALGU NAA" meaning a Chief of Peace on Rev Adzigodie, adding that "by this, you are recognised as honorary sub-chief under the jurisdiction of Vo-Naa Abarika Attah."



Nana Edje Tete Kpase-Brantuo VII, Jasikanhene, noted that there was a need for staff and students of the school to look at things they did well and continue to improve upon them.



He said that could only be achieved through discipline on their part while urging the awardees to see the awards as symbols of their collective achievements as a school and let them make a difference in their lives.



Nana Kpase-Brantuo noted that the occasion had established a bond of friendship that had begun between the people of Jasikan and Bimbilla adding that "from today we have become brothers."



"The two of us will lead our people in a relationship that will be of benefit to both towns and our traditional areas."



He commended students from Bimbilla whose performances, contributions and lifestyles called for such recognition from the chiefs and people of Bimbilla while urging them to continue wherever they found themselves.



Reverend Adzigodie noted that "we in the Bueman SHS understand the need to impact knowledge in our students with discipline forming the foundation."



He said their key objectives were to train students to acquire academic knowledge, skills, and moral values that would enable them to mix with society and contribute their quota to development.



"We instill discipline in our students to make them socially adjustable to society and run open and accountable administration where everybody has a space in the day-to-day affairs of the school."



He noted that the students, as a result, were considered better when it came to comparing them to other students, adding that "the impact is clear as our WASSCE results keep improving by the year."



He expressed the belief that that was what caught the attention of Vo-Naa Abarika Attah and his people to render their deepest appreciation.



The Headmaster expressed gratitude to the Vo-Naa Abarika Attah for the recognition given him, adding that it had increased his confidence.



Rev Adzigodie said the citation was for the entire BUSEC community, the Buem Traditional Area, and all stakeholders.



He commended all stakeholders for their support towards the activities of the school.



Citations were also presented to 15 teachers whose subjects, students passed with a hundred percent in the 2020 WASSCE.



Mr. Wisdom Aziafor, awardee and a Mathematics tutor, said there was the need for students' perception about the subject to change.



He urged students to appreciate that they could pass in the subject while teachers make the subject interesting and easy to pass.