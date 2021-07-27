Buduburam Liberia Camp to be demolished

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of Ghana’s known refugee camps located at Buduburam in the central region will undergo demolition soon to clear squatters and miscreants from that area.



The demolition exercise is to pave way for the redevelopment of the area, and also to enhance the free movement of vehicles on the Accra-Cape Coast road.



The land, when cleared, will be used for the construction of a senior high school, a residential community and a modern market.



District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko-Quarm, in an interview with Daily Graphic described the project as timely.



He said, “It has become a fast-growing community which needs social and economic amenities to befit its status. Among the amenities to be put up in the area will be the construction of a public SHS which will complement the St Gregory SHS which was recently adopted by the government but lacks the capacity to accommodate junior high school graduates in the area.”



“This timely project, when completed, will be a huge relief for many road users, especially motorists plying the Accra-Cape Coast highway,” Mr Darko-Quarm added.



The Liberia camp was set up by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the 90s.



It served as a home for refugees who fled their country during the two Liberian civil wars (1989–1996 and 1999–2003).



