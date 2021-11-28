Budget rejection should lead to a re-examination of engagement process – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said the engagement process for the preparation of the government’s budget statement should be re-examined.



He raised issues against the engagement process adopted for the 2022 budget statement.



His comments come after Parliament rejected the 2022 budget statement presented on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 17.



The Majority members had staged a walkout during proceedings on Friday, November 26 but that did not stop the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, from ruling on the motion.



He had given a five-minute break for the Majority members to resume their seats.



But after the time elapsed, Speaker Bagbin ruled that the budget has been rejected after the members present overwhelmingly shouted ‘No’.



Commenting on this in a Facebook post, Mr Cudjoe said “The rejection of the 2022 budget should lead to a re-examination of the pre-budget engagement process. For a budget that was to be read on Wednesday, 17th Nov., CSOs were e-invited almost midnight on Sunday, Nov.,14 for a meeting on Tuesday,16th Nov. for their views and expectations.



“Not much could have been achieved both ways. This was the first time though as previous engagements have at least been done 2 weeks prior to the reading.”





