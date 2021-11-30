Budget rejection: Titus Glover blames NPP MPs who voted for Bagbin

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former MP for Tema East, Nii Titus Glover has indicated that NPP legislators who voted for Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, are to blame for the government’s struggle to get the 2022 Budget approved in Parliament.



On Friday, November 26, 2021, Parliament kicked against the 2022 budget. The vote to reject the budget was done in the absence of the NPP MPs as they had boycotted the Parliamentary proceedings.



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, indicated that their absence does not restrict the House from proceedings with the business of the day. That was the maiden time in the Fourth Republic that a budget had been rejected.



In his reaction, Titus-Glover on Monday said he is not amazed at the conduct of the Speaker of Parliament.



As a member of the NDC whose MPs had assured Ghanaians to reject the budget, he did not expect Mr Bagbin to have ruled in the favor of the NPP Caucus.



He put the blame on some NPP MPs who decided to vote for him [Bagbin] as Speaker to bite their own government.



“This is the result of some NPP MPs who decided to vote for Bagbin,” the former minister.



“I give the blame to NPP supporters who voted skirt and blouse in the 2020 elections. This is the end result of skirt and blouse,” Mr Titus-Glover added.



Meanwhile, the Majority has tagged the Speaker as biased.



They have vowed to come back strongly on Tuesday when the business of the day commences.