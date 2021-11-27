Budget not rejected, disregard the claim - Majority

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

The Majority in Parliament has accused Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin of acting in bad faith and behaving in a partisan manner.



They also want Ghanaians to disregard aims that the 2022 budget has been rejected.



It is their view that the budget was not rejected because the processes leading to that incident were flawed.



“The majority are of the view that Mr. Speaker is acting in bad faith and being partisan at such a crucial national junction. The majority is of the view that it cannot countenance an order by Mr. Speaker for Marshals to take the Finance Minister out. The majority has consequently walked out.



Order 109 says the Speaker requires 138 members at least before he can put a question. He may have a quorum to take questions and statements but he needs 138 to put a question.



Any decision that is taken with less than 138 people in the chamber is void.



Ghanaians should disregard the claim that the budget is rejected,” a statement from the Majority said.



The Majority further disclosed that the minister of Finance came to Parliament with a prayer to have the opportunity to accommodate the comments made by the minority into the budget.



Key among them were



Request to include Keta relief efforts in the estimates



Request to adjust the e-levy



“These and other requests of the minority led by Haruna Iddrisu require consultation and costing if the minister is to include them in the budget



Surprisingly the same minority who made the requests and the speaker have refused to give the minister the opportunity to incorporate their requests.



While refusing the minister the opportunity, the speaker went further to ask the finance minister whose budget is being debated, to leave the chamber. Shocking! At the same time, Johnson Asiedu Nketia NDC General Secretary was left seated. Mr Speaker ignored requests to ask all other strangers to leave the chamber and public galleries,” it said.