Budget impasse rages on as de-escalation meeting fails in parliament

Politics of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

There is no end in sight yet for the budget impasse that has hit Ghana’s Parliament as the de-escalation meeting failed to come off.



The House is however yet to sit as the minority and majority engage in separate caucus meetings.



The meeting of the 20 member Committee tasked to resolve the budget impasse which was scheduled for Monday Kasapa News has gathered did not come off.



Okaikoi Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamah is the only Majority member of the Committee who showed up according to deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim.



The development means the house is going into today’s sitting without any predetermined agreements on the way forward.



At the last adjournment on last week Thursday, the Minority through Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga insisted the votes of proceedings of Wednesday captured a motion by minority leader Haruna Iddrisu for rescission of approval of the budget by the majority side as outstanding.



First deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding has however stated the motion was never admitted and thus records of the day were not properly captured.



Kasapa News has gathered the majority side will move an application for correction of records of proceedings for that day.



The minority has however vowed to resist any such move. The letter from finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to the Speaker of parliament announcing some modifications has done very little to change the stance of the NDC MPs.