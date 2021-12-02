Budget brouhaha: Prof. Martey is no longer asking ‘where are the wise men’ – Prof Gyampo laments

Politics of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has lamented the silence of former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Martey, about the current drama in parliamentary sittings over the 2022 budget statement.



Parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 almost turned into a fist fight between members of parliament after the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise), overruled the minority’s motion of rescission of the 2022 budget approval.



Joe Wise, whilst delivering his ruling, stressed that a deputy speaker is not a speaker hence his decision to count himself as part of MPs present to form a quorum for decision-making as stipulated in Article 104 (1) even though he was the presiding speaker on the day of the approval of the budget.



But commenting on the recent happenings in parliament, Professor Gyampo expressed concerns about the lack of consensus building between majority and minority MPs.



He bemoaned the absence of the voice of Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Martey in calling out “wise men” to govern the country.



“If they are wise, they must work hard at dialogue, to build consensus, else there may be no parliament for positions to be occupied. Unfortunately Rev Professor Martey is no longer asking “Enyansa fo eeee mo wo hi”?, to wit, where are the wise men?” he lamented.







Rev Professor Martey in October, 2014, said Ghana needs wise men to rule in order to save the nation from its numerous challenges.



The outspoken man of God was speaking at the foundation stone and dedication of a church building for the Kwadaso Trinity Congregation in Kumasi.



"We need to be told as truth, the biblical cliche that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. We need wisdom to rule this country," he said.



"Nyasafuoeii mo wo hin?" (Where are the wise men?), he shouted at the congregation most of whom screamed out in laughter.







Meanwhile, Parliament will reconvene today Thursday December 2, 2021 as majority and minority MPs lock horns over the ruling of the sit-in speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu.