Budget approval an attack on Parliamentary rules, null and void - Dr. Apaak

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak stated that the decision was taken today purporting to approve the budget is unconstitutional.



The legislator averred that the decision today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, was at variance with the standing orders of parliament.



Although the budget was rejected by the House last Friday by the Minority, the Majority Caucus overturned the decision today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and approved the policy document.



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who presided said the revision was null and void and had no effect.



In his view, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, erred in overseeing the exercise since there was no clear majority in the House during the proceedings last Friday.



“My attention has been drawn to the record, page 10 of the Votes and Proceedings of Friday, which showed that the confirmed numbers of the Members of Parliament at the time the question was presented was less than half of the Members of Parliament. Records show that 137 members were present.



"That is less than half of the full Members of Parliament. Article 104 and our standing order clearly spell out the process of decision-making in the house. It clearly states that a question shall not be put on any matter unless at least half of the members are present in Parliament.”



“The Speaker appeared not to have paid attention to the Constitution and procedural provision. I’m certain that given his expertise, he would not have made this error if his attention was drawn to it.



"The consequence of this unfortunate error is that it is void and inconsequential since it was done in violation of Article 104 (1) of the constitution.”



But Dr. Apaak says what transpired today was unconstitutional and an attack on Ghana’s parliamentary proceedings and our democracy.



He said the process to approve the budget was something that cannot hold.



The House he added did not have the 138 members needed for them to vote when the question was put by the First Deputy Speaker.



“We there consider what happened today as null and void. The 2nd Deputy Speaker has no vote, and since they were 137, it cannot be claimed that they overturned what was rejected by 137 votes. If 137 cannot make a decision, how can 137 overturn a decision and make another.”