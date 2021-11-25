Budget: You didn't educate your constitutents - Adutwum hits back at Apaak

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum has slammed Member of Parliament for Builsa South Clement Apaak for saying his constituents have warned him against voting for the 2022 budget.



According to him, his constituents would have advised him to stay in Accra to ensure the budget is approved if he (Clement Apaak) had read the contents budget to them.



His comments come on the back of Clement Apaak's statement on the floor of parliament indicating that his constituents have asked him to remain in Accra if he attempts to vote for the approval 2022 budget before parliament.



“My constituents have told me that should I make the mistake of voting in Favour of this budget, I should remain in Accra. And I will not remain in Accra because they sent me here to work on their behalf. Their instructions are very clear. And so our position is clear and we represent our people and we are doing to do what they have asked us to do,” Clement Apaak said.



Yaw Osei Adutwum in response to this comment has said the lawmaker has failed to educate his constituents about the contents of the budget and the fact that it is going to take Ghana to a new level.



“When I hear some of my colleagues talking about their constituents have told them never to vote for this budget and if they vote they should stay in Accra. My response is that you have not read the budget to your constituents and if you have read with them they would rather tell you to stay in Accra until the budget is approved because our hopes and our future is in this budget. This budget is going to take Ghana to a new level where we can compete with. The rest of the world and that is why as education Minister I couldn’t have been more excited,” he said.



Members of Parliament have commenced debate on the 2022 budget statement after the Minister of Finance of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta presented it to parliament, on November 17, 2021.



Among the policies expected to be implemented is the Electronic levy (E-levy), which involves the introduction of taxes on electronic transactions such as mobile money (momo) transactions in the country.



Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament has vowed not to approve the 2022 budget as they claim it will worsen the plight of Ghanaians.