Budget: Minority’s concerns will be addressed at c’ttee level – Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured the Minority in Parliament that all the issues they have raised against the 2022 budget, would be addressed at the committee level.



The Minority had raised issues including the request that the budget for Parliament should be raised from GHS510m to GHs1.7bn, issues about the e-levy and others.



Mr Ofori Atta said in Parliament on Tuesday, November 30 that their concerns would be considered.



His comments came just before Parliament approved the 2022 budget statement on Tuesday, November 30.



The First Deputy Speaker who sat in for the Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu said on Tuesday, November 30 that “The House has adopted the Financial statement and approved the budget statement for the ensuing year ending 31st December 2021.”



“This house has approved the budget and economic statement,” he stressed.



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu had asked him to set aside the purported rejection of the 2022 budget statement.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on the floor of the House on Tuesday, November 30 that the rejection of the budget “did not meet the test established under Article 104,” because Parliament did not have the required numbers to be present in the chamber for purposes of taking decisions.



The minority boycotted the sitting.