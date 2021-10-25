Budding musician commits suicide after posting sad message on social media

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

• The deceased took to his Facebook page to complain bitterly about life



• A friend urged him to go ahead and kill himself



• Yaw Geng reportedly committed suicide shortly after lamenting on Facebook



A budding musician and music producer has reportedly taken his own life some few hours after he took to social media to complain about life.



Yaw Boakye Dankwa popularly known as Yaw Geng, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, took to his Facebook page to lament bitterly about life.



Perhaps inundated by the struggles of life, Yaw Geng in what became his suicide note indicated that he may be in a situation in life where the best way out is ending it all. But he left his followers with a big question as he could not seem to understand why some people by virtue of the family they are born into, have it easy in life while others do not.



“Sometimes things don't go as planned and there is nothing you could do aside giving up. We are only humans and we are not meant to be here forever. There is a question I've been asking myself a billion times .... why are some of us born into suffering and others with a silver spoon in their mouth...The world ain't fair,” he wrote in his post.



Concerned about the indications of his post, some of his friends and followers on Facebook sought to encourage him to not give up.



“Life is PRECIOUS broh, Let’s keep it safe and things will turn around," Collins Appiah-Fei wrote under the post.



On the other hand, however, one Papion Gh urged Yaw Geng to go ahead and end his life saying “then kill ur self (sic) bros."



Following his last post, the young musician is said to have committed suicide as he hanged himself in his room.



Reports of his death have caused many Facebook users to call out Papion Gh with some accusing him of being an aide in the suicide incident of the deceased.



"Papion Gh you can run but you can’t hide. You see how idiot you are? In fact, I will produce your message to the police to aid them in their investigations," Stephen Owusu who shared a screenshot of Yaw Geng’s post with Papion Gh’s comment beneath it captioned his post.



In the latest development, however, Papion Gh who describes himself as a close friend of the deceased has in a Facebook post expressed regret for his comment.



According to him, he never understood the gravity of the situation his friend was in and rather took it as a usual post to make light out of it.



“I didn't mean it. Death is never something I will wish for my friend I'm truly sorry Yaw Boakye Dankwa (Yaw Zion) if is my comments lead to his death, I pray to God for forgiveness and to everyone out here on Facebook and all social media platforms and to the family as well accept my apologies I'm just a human we make mistakes. My deep condolences to the family farewell @yaw Zion,” his post read in part.











