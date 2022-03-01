Buddaman releases ‘Gyal Deceiving’

Music of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Musician, Buddaman, affectionately called ‘GH Dancehall Emperor’ has released a single titled ‘Gyal Deceiving’ which highlights the deceptive nature of some ladies.



The Dancehall tune, produced by Buddaman seeks to not only entertain his fans but showcase his prowess and create awareness about how men have been deceived by ladies.



Buddaman prides himself on being the lead organizer of the Dancehall King/Queen competition in 2010 held at Labadi Beach which crowned Stonebwoy as the winner of the contest.



In 2011, a similar event was organized and saw Epixode as the winner. Buddaman also credits himself for ‘a night with all dancehall stars’ event which he said birthed a controversy between Shatta Wale and Iwan.



Considering that Buddaman sees himself as a pillar in the Dancehall music terrain in Ghana, he hopes to make a statement with his latest song.