Buah dismisses reports of contesting Mahama in NDC presidential primary

Politics of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has dismissed media reports that he will be the “biggest” challenger to former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“The said report is false, baseless and a figment of the author’s own fertile imagination,” he emphasised in a press statement issued on Wednesday, June 9.



Some online portals reported that the former Energy and Petroleum Minister is lacing his boots to contest his former boss in the NDC presidential primary ahead of the 2024 elections.



“I have no intention of contesting in the 2024 presidential primaries in the first place.



“Neither am I part of any such scheme to oppose the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama.”



He urged all to disregard the report and treat it with the contempt that it deserves.