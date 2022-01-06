Buaben Asamoa believes successes of Akufo-Addo will propel NPP to 'break the 8'

Politics of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: kessbenonline.com

National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa has underscored that the only way for the party to win the 2024 presidential election is to propagate the good works of Akufo-Addo led government.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa is highly optimistic that if the communicators of the party drum well the good works being done by the government, the citizenry will retain their government in 2024.



Vice president Dr. Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyeramateng, and a host of others have declared their ambitions to contest for the flagbearership of the party.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa is of the view that the NPP government will break the 8-year election cycle if all come together to push the agenda of President Akufo-Addo.



Watch video below:



