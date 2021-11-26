Bryan Acheampong spewing rubbish - A.B.A Fusieni

Politics of Friday, 26 November 2021

Ranking Member for Communication in Parliament, A.B.A Fuseini has said Bryan Acheampong was wrong to suggest that details of Akufo-Addo's trip should now be “top secret”



According to him, demanding accountability on how tax payers’ monies are used for Akufo-Addo has nothing to do with National Security.



He adds that the reason they are seeking to make his trips a "top secret” is to prevent Ghanaians from knowing how Akufo-Addo tends to live a luxurious life during his foreign trips.



“…Bryan Acheampong’s statement is an insult to the good people of this county, can you for once look at those who are the taxpayers of this country. They pay tax for Akufo-Addo to go and wallow in luxury. We will expose Akufo-Addo to whom? How is disclosing an amount the president spends in his travels going to expose him? Except the exposure they fear is that the people will get to know that this is how the president is blowing our money up,” he said in an interview with Ghanaweb.



On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of parliament, Bryan Acheampong, told parliament that, he has advised the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, to keep President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips ‘top secret’ for security reasons.



According to him, this is to prevent people from tracking the president’s movement and he is also of the view that not every information is supposed to be revealed to the public.



But the lawmaker for Sagnarigu has rubbished this directive indicating that there is the need for the president to be accountable to Ghanaians as their taxes is what is used to fund the president’s trips.



“A leader can blow our money like this and when we demand accountability, (he says) we cannot come and ask him to come account to us. Is that his private money?



“Ghanaians have every right to demand that they come and disclose to us. We are the representatives of the people here and we have the duty to ask questions on behalf of Ghanaians. So they have the duty to come and account to us on how our money is being blown left and right.”







