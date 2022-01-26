Bryan Acheampong presents car to best midwife in Kwahu East

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: AduanaBa Kwaku Agyekum Breck, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Kwahu East constituency, Hon Bryan Acheampong has today, January 24, 2022, presented a brand new Swift SRS Vehicle to the best widwife in his constituency as promised on December 23, 2021.



Addressing a gathering at the forecourt of the Prestigious Rock City Hotel in Nkwatia Kwahu, Hon Bryan Acheampong reiterated his commitment towards the growth of health delivery in the Kwahu East District.



“We all know my promise at last year’s event for the health workers, especially the best midwife in the district at the end of the year but we all got carried away and so I couldn’t keep my promise of the end of 2021 and, I apologize for that, it's three weeks late, but we are here.



"And then secondly, to my firm promise I made to the health fraternity and it's clear that we are still in the same position that over a hundred thousand people in our district without a doctor but these midwives have carried our health and safety for twelve solid months, but the reason we chose to honor the midwife, for that twelve months without a doctor, we did not record a single maternal death and it's for that reason we are honoring Mrs. Joyce Boampong and the reviews tells that she’s done so well and so we are here today to present to the best midwife the car we promised her. It’s a brand new Suzuki swift” he said.



Meanwhile, the MP has also promised to deliver ten motorbikes to the district health directorate to be given to ten individual health workers which have also been scheduled to take in no time.



Acknowledging the gesture of the honorable MP, Mrs. Joyce Boampong thanked God and the Member of Parliament.



“I first thank God for his work for me and the Kwahu East, secondly, I thank honorable Bryan Acheampong for this huge offer, I thank him so much. Big thank you also to my District health director, to my DCE, and all the regional team", she added.



The MP, being one of the most revered honorable, and well-respected members of parliament in the country has always come to the need of the people in his jurisdiction. The New Patriotic Party MP and business mogul, on December 23, 2021, held an end-of-year dinner and awards night for public workers in his jurisdiction.



The program, which initially began with security services including the police, immigration, fire service, and the prisons had earlier taken off in the early hours of Thursday. The program, which was purposely to appreciate and motivate the hardworking employees under the Controller And Accountant General’s Office was highly climaxed with a grand attendance.



The utmost eye-popping of the overall event last year was that of the Dinner and Awards night held to appreciate all health workers in the Kwahu East by the honorable member for the constituency in which a midwife, Joyce Boampong was adjudged the best midwife in the Kwahu East. The event was the very first of its kind to be implemented for health workers by the Hon Bryan Acheampong in the district.



Addressing the last year’s event gathering, Hon Bryan Acheampong entreated the entire health workers to take charge, supersede, and ensure that the health proficiency in the Kwahu East is well maintained and orderly protected.



According to him, health workers in the Kwahu East have contributed a lot to the betterment of healthcare delivery in his jurisdiction that, they equally deserve to be appreciated. The Kwahu East, according to Hon Bryan Acheampong, has about one hundred fifty thousand people, and with such a figure, not a single maternal death was recorded.



“This is a district of about 150,000 people and not a single maternal death has been recorded in the past 12 months and so many health workers deserve to."