Bryan Acheampong must not go unpunished – Group

Politics of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Clinton Blay, national convener of Citizens For Truth And Accountability, Ghana (CITAG), has chastised Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi and former national security minister, for claiming that the NPP will do anything to stay in power.



Bryan Acheampong claims that the New Patriotic Party will not be duped into ceding power to the National Democratic Congress in 2025, even if the opposition wins.



He stressed that the governing New Patriotic party will demonstrate to the opposition National Democratic Congress that they have the manpower to carry out their plans.



However, Citizens For Truth And Accountability, Ghana (CITAG) has called on the appropriate authorities to sanction him.



Bryan Acheampong said this when addressing a huge crowd of NPP members at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region as part of the Easter Celebration after a Walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” that was graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“If they (the NDC) believe they can use intimidation, violence, confusion, and any other form of folly in 2024, we will show them that we have the men.”



"The current NPP government will never stand on a platform and give over power to the NDC. It will never occur. I can assure you of that. We shall employ every available means to ensure that the NPP wins the general elections in 2024.”



In response to the situation, Dr. Clement Clinton Blay stated that it is disheartening that someone with a security background would make such hazardous remarks.



He stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the minister must be punished in accordance with the law.



According to him, the minister committed treason and should be let go.



He stated that he must be punished in order to demonstrate to Ghanaians that no one is above the law.



“The voice was clear. Whatever he said was reckless, and as a democratic society, we should not let what he did go unpunished. He is instigating NPP members. He is attempting to instill fear in their thoughts. The BNI must invite him. Whether he is arrested or invited to speak, it must happen. He had already accepted anarchy, despotism, bloodshed, and lawlessness."



If these comments had been made by a citizen, the person would have been imprisoned and punished, but the comments were made by a minister, who has not been invited to answer questions. The President and his administration must take action. The Council of State should also weigh in on the issue. We had seen what happened in Ayawaso West Wuogon and how people were intimidated and assaulted.”