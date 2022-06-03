Brutalization of civilians giving me nightmares as 2024 looms – Bagbin warns

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bagbin unhappy about brutality meted out to civilians



Warns security agencies to desist from such acts



Parliament receives report on 2021 Wa Military brutality



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has sounded a warning to the security agencies lamenting the spate of brutality being meted out to civilians.



The former lawmaker stressed in a submission on the floor of Parliament, on June 1, 2022; that it was high time these incidents of brutality are brought to an end.



Bagbin expressed concerns, especially within the context of the 2024 election stressing that he was having nightmares over the brutalities.



“We can’t continue this way, we are getting to 2024 elections and if we don’t stamp out these things, please I have been having nightmares. Strong measures must be taken before we get to 2024 or else, I don’t know the outcome.



“We will no longer tolerate this and Parliament is the centre of this democracy in Ghana, the concept is very clear. The security agencies are agencies of the Executive. When self-regulation fails, external regulation will take over,” he cautioned.



The Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Interior presented its report on a case of military brutality in the Upper East Regional capital, Wa, last year.



Military officers were filmed abusing residents on a road stretch allegedly over a missing phone. The said video clip went viral on social media attracting condemnation and calling for justice.



The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, continues to lament what it says is the rising spate of brutality by security forces. The party is still pushing for an enquiry into deaths in the aftermath of the 2020 General Elections.