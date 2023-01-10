‘Brother’ of deputy Speaker of Parliament apologises for ‘threatening’ to kill NPP man

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

The man said to be the brother of the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise), who allegedly threatened to kill a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has apologised to the people of Bekwei.



According to a report by Wontumionline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Kofi Buapem, also known as Edward Osei, was reported to the police after he threatened to kill William Bonsu on a WhatsApp group page dubbed “Coalition to Elect Nana and Bawumia (CENAB Bekwai)”.



“The fact that we are both on the same platform does not make me your co-equal. You are a fool. Do you think following Ralph [Ralph Poku-Adusei] means you have arrived and do you think Ralph [Ralph Poku-Adusei] is my co-equal?



“You are a madman, you are a fool, how dare you. You are warned, if you mess with me, I will kill you. Do you know me? You a mad," Edward Osei said in his voice note.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, Kofi Buapem said that the viral audio was from a telephone conversation he had with a native of Bekwai who now resides in the United State and was doctored for political reasons.



Buapem, however, said that he is sorry if the content of the viral audio has caused some disaffections to the citizens of his brother’s constituency, Bekwei.



“Unfortunately, the said telephone conversation has been doctored into an audio which is being circulated on social media by some persons for their own political agenda to malign and dent my image and that of my family.



“I, therefore, wish to apologize to all residents and constituents of Bekwai who have been affected by the audio.



"As a son of Bekwai with a humble home upbringing, one of my character traits is always to respect the dignity of people and safeguard the good image of Bekwai,” parts of the statement read.



Read the full statement below:



Statement: Apology to People of Bekwai



I have taken notice of an ongoing public discussion about a private telephone conversation I had w few weeks ago with a resident of America from Bekwai.



Unfortunately, the said telephone conversation has been doctored into an audio which is being circulated on social media by some persons for their own political agenda to malign and dent my image and that of my family.



I therefore wish to apologize to all residents and constituents of Bekwai who have been affected by the audio.



As a son of Bekwai with a humble home upbringing, one of my character traits is always to respect the dignity of people and safeguard the good image of Bekwai.



Long Live Bekwai!



Name: Kofi Buapem

Resident of Bekwai



