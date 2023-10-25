Brong Ahafo tops in illegal connections and underpayment of water bills – GWCL

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited says the Brong Ahafo Region tops the regional table in terms of rate of illegal water connections and nonpayment of bills.



Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, who exposed this, stated that some company employees are conspiring with some consumers to shortchange the water provider.



He stated that such an action deprives the company of necessary resources and that efforts are underway to rectify the situation.



He bemoaned that some clients are able to bargain with GWCL employees, so they will pay less.



Others, he claimed, are linked illegally and do not pay at all.



He warned Ghana Water customers not to indulge in such illicit acts, or they would be arrested and prosecuted.



He also requested that people report any company employees who approached them and offered to cut their water costs for them.



He stated that the corporation has decided to grant amnesty to clients who are unlawfully connected in order for them to report themselves or employees of the organisation who are leading these criminal operations.



He asked locals in Brong Ahafo to pay the little they had to pay so that the company’s managers could continue to operate.



The cost of water tanker services is high, and home customers are unaware of the quality of water provided in comparison to what the GWCL supplies Ghanaians.



He also stated that the corporation has taken measures to deal with such employees.



He stated that commercial losses accounted for 47% of total water loss, totalling 35,830,732.39 m3.



He stated that commercial losses are linked to issues such as water theft and billing inaccuracies.



He said that while these statistics may pose challenges, they also represent opportunities for improvement, and as a diligent and dedicated utility provider, we fully understand the significance of tackling these losses and refining our water management strategies.



He said that by implementing effective measures to tackle physical and commercial losses, we aim to ensure a more efficient and sustainable water supply system for all.



“As we move forward, we are determined to reduce these losses, improve our distribution network, and enhance our revenue generation efforts.”



“Illegal water connections from customers have been a persistent challenge. These connections lead to substantial water losses and also jeopardise the integrity of our distribution network. They result in unauthorised access to our water supply, affecting the financial sustainability of our operation.”



“Non-payment of water bills from customers who consume our water has been an ongoing concern. This act hampers our revenue generation and affects our ability to maintain and expand our infrastructure and services effectively. Consumers must meet their payment obligations for the sustainability of our operations.



To address the issue of non-payment, we have significantly upgraded our billing and collection systems. We are acutely aware of the importance of timely bill payments and are committed to making the process more convenient for our customers.



Therefore, we have introduced flexible payment options that include our Customer App, Mobile Money services, and partnering with various banks for a hassle-free payment experience. These initiatives aim to facilitate compliance and ensure that our customers can easily meet their financial obligations.”