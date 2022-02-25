‘Broke’ NPP MPs beg Akufo-Addo’s family, friends for survival – Ahmed Ibrahim alleges

Politics of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is apathy among NPP MPs, says Banda MP



Ahmed Banda claims some ministers under current government lack independence



Some NPP MPs are in opposition despite their party being power, says Banda MP



National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, has alleged that some MPs belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party are cash-strapped despite their party being in power.



The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, speaking on the Citizens Show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah stated that, such MPs are mostly those who were not fortunate to have been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as ministers of state in his government.

According to him, the only means of survival for such MPs has been running to some family and friends of the president through whom they are able to gain contracts.



“I had many of these MPs confide in me as an opposition leader in parliament that if they want contracts from the system, they have to go begging some family and friends of the sitting president”, he alleged.



“Many of these Majority MPs are suffering more than some of us in opposition,” he said.



The Banda MP further stated that there is a growing sense of apathy on the part of the NPP MPs.



“As for us [NDC MPs], the citizens know we are in opposition but those in government are suffering because the party is not supporting their activities at the constituency levels,” he pointed out.



He alleged that some MPs doubling as ministers lack independence in executing their executive duties as procurements undertaken at their ministries, departments and agencies are done at the Ministry for Finance.



“This is the situation many of these Majority MPs are faced with”, he stated.